Last Thuesday I was to the vernissage for teh new War Games exhibition at the Swedish Army Museum
in Stockholm.
It was all officiallt inaugurated by Christer Fuglesang
the only Swede ever been to space, where he played schess... surely other things to... my only disapointment from the evening was that Christer didnt have his space suit on... but we got a Space marine insted :)
The exhibition that was opened for the public yesterday, friday 24/2 will run untill 7/1-2018. If you have the possibility to visit Sweden during the year I can indeed recoment the Wargaming exhibition as well as the whole of the Army museum that is very good.
Below are some pictures from the extensive War Games exhibition, all texts are both in Swedish and English :) I hope you can see the houses I have built for the exhibition gaming tables.
